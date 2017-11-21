IRA victims’ truth hopes ‘snatched away’ by Adams

Gerry Adams has dashed any hopes that IRA victims will one day receive answers about the loss of their loved ones, Doug Beattie has said.

The Ulster Unionist MLA has questioned how any truth recovery process could work if – as the outgoing Sinn Fein president has said – there will be no “corporate or organisational response” from an IRA that no longer exists.

Speaking to UTV on Monday, Mr Adams – who has always denied ever being a member of the IRA – said he believed Martin McGuinness “led by example when he went to the Saville Inquiry into Bloody Sunday”.

He also said that he hoped to assist those affected by the Troubles to get some form of closure but, when asked if he could imagine a time when members of the IRA could tell the truth about their actions, Mr Adams said: “Well, the IRA’s gone. So there’s not going to be any corporate or organisational response.”

Asked if he was ever likely to admit to having been a member of the IRA, Mr Adams said his “position on that is very, very clear”.

He added: “I have been transparent on the issue. I will never dissociate myself from the IRA. I don’t dissociate myself from the IRA, neither do I agree with everything the IRA did.”

Commenting specifically on IRA violence, Mr Adams added: “I particularly regret – particularly regret – the fact that ordinary people, citizens, civilians, were killed or injured at the hands of the IRA.”

Speaking on Tuesday, Doug Beattie said the Sinn Fein leader had “snatched away” any hope victims had.

“To say that the IRA no longer exists so there will be no corporate or organisational response to any truth recovery process was a slap in the face to its thousands of victims.

“It is ridiculous to cite Martin McGuinness’ appearance before the Saville Inquiry as a positive example of how republicans would engage. This is the same Martin McGuinness who cited the republican code of honour as the reason why he would not answer certain questions,” he said.

Mr Beattie added: “What hope can victims have of any light being shone on the murky actions of the IRA if this is the response from Sinn Fein?”