Irish police searching for missing Belfast teen

Police in the Republic of Ireland are appealing for help with the search for a teenager from Belfast who has been reported missing.

Chloe Osborne, 17, was last seen on Fleet Street in Dublin 2, on the November 5, 2017 at 8.30pm.

Chloe is described as 5'8" with black hair, brown eyes and of a slight build.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.