Irvinestown security alert ends - man treated for shock after explosion

A car damaged by an explosion in Irvinestown in Co Fermanagh has been taken away for further examination, bringing a security alert to an end.

A police spokesperson said the car is thought to have been damaged by “an explosive device”.

“A loud bang in the area was reported to police at around 00.30am on Tuesday morning,” a PSNI spokesperson explained.

“Officers attended the scene and were made aware of damage to a vehicle which is thought at this time to have been caused by an explosive device. The scene was held overnight for further enquiries to be carried out in daylight.

“Nothing further was found and police have now left the area. The vehicle has been taken away for further examination. One man thought to have been near the vehicle at the time of the explosion was treated in hospital for shock.”

Inspector Keith Hicks said: “Officers are currently working to establish a motive for this incident and I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could be of assistance to our investigation to contact police in Enniskillen on 101 quoting reference number 22 31/01/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”