Jail inspectors’ call to courts over mental health assessments

Jail inspectors have urged courts to think carefully about holding people in prison while mental health assessments are carried out.

That is one of many findings in a new report into the roughly 830-inmate Maghaberry jail, which stated while the prison is “calmer” than in May 2015 (when an inspection revealed it to be in a state of “crisis”), there are still causes for concern.

Among them was that the jail was used “as a safe place by the courts whilst mental health assessments took place”. This, the report said, was “inappropriate”.

It noted more than 10 self-inflicted deaths of inmates had occurred since 2012.

It said the jail does not offer a “therapeutic environment” to inmates with “complex needs”, and “the courts should be aware of these limitations when committing people to prison for mental health assessments”.

Other findings included that the separated units in the middle of the jail still pose a “significant challenge”.

It also stated work is being done to “provide opportunities and reassurance to gay and bisexual men to disclose their sexuality”.

The NI Prison Service said it will “continue to build on progress”.

The report is based on a two-day visit to the prison in April, and is published today by Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland and HM Inspectorate of Prisons.