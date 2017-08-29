Jail term for repeat driving offender

An east Belfast man with an “appalling” criminal record has been jailed for five months after he was caught driving whilst banned from the roads.

Belfast Crown Court heard that Samuel Girvan Nicholl, 57, of Severn Street, had clocked up 57 previous convictions on his criminal record for driving whilst disqualified.

Prosecutor Stephen McCourt told the court that police stopped Nicholl in February this year while driving a Volvo car.

Belfast Recorder Judge David McFarland heard that Nicholl told police that he believed his disqualification period had expired.

But Mr McCourt said that Nicholl had been disqualified from driving in May 2014 for five years.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey said he accepted that Nicholl had a “horrendous record for driving whilst disqualified”.

He said the defendant had decided to drive in February to help out with the funeral arrangements of a friend and there was “nothing sinister about the driving”.

Mr McConkey said Nicholl was currently caring for his wife of 38 years who had recently undergone a kidney transplant operation.

The lawyer told the court that Nicholl had co-operated fully with the Probation Service during previous periods of probation handed down by the courts for his offences.

But Judge McFarland remarked: “He was committing offences during previous probation orders. His record does not read well.’’

Addressing the defendant, the Belfast Recorder told Nicholl: “There was an issue that you told police that you believed the disqualification from May 7, 2014 of five years had ended.

“However, I do not accept that. This was a deliberate breach of the court order by you and essentially a contempt of the court order.

“You have an appalling criminal record of 57 previous convictions for driving disqualifications. You have a total of 237 previous convictions. I am going to send you to prison today.”

Judge McFarland said that he was taking into account Nicholl’s guilty plea and also the state of his wife’s health and imposed a prison sentence of 10 months, with five months to be spent in custody and a further five months on licence following his release.

Nicholl also received a driving ban of five years.