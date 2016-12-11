Jewellery stolen from house in Holywood

A number of jewellery items, including a necklace (pictured), bracelet and ear-rings, have been stolen during a burglary in Holywood, Co Down.

PSNI Inspector Jonathan Francey said: “I would ask anyone, in particular anyone who deals in jewellery, if they are offered any of these pieces of jewellery to contact police at Newtownards on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 721 10/12/16. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”