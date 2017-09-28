Jordan McConomy funeral details confirmed

Jordan McConomy, who died after he was assaulted in Londonderry city centre last weekend, will be laid to rest this weekend.

Jordan's remains will leave his home, 99 Rosnagalliagh, at 12.15pm on Saturday for Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh at 1pm.

Jordan, 19, will be interred in Ardmore Cemetery immediately after the Requiem Mass.

The death of the former St. Brigid's College pupil has sent a shock-wave through the local community.

Family members and friends have used social media to convey their anguish.

One of Jordan's friends said: "Jordan you were one in a million and you were taken from us far too soon.

"I am going to miss your smile - it's impossible for me to put into words what you meant to me."

Another friend posted: "Rest in peace Jordan, you were one of the nicest boys there ever was."