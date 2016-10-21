Judge bans man from going into chemists shops in Banbridge

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court after a 37-year-old man admitted a theft offence.

Paul John Joseph Whitla, Hillcrest Manor, Craigavon, pleaded guilty to the theft of perfume valued at £18 from Gordons Chemist in Banbridge on June 18 this year.

A barrister representing Whitla said the defendant had consumed alcohol on this occasion and one of his friends gave him some tablets.

He added that after consuming them Whitla was ‘not himself’ and went into the chemist shop.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, noted that the defendant had previous convictions for theft and going equipped for theft.

Mr Copeland said he thought that with his record Whitla may benefit from probation.

He adjourned sentencing until November 17 so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

Releasing Whitla on his own bail of £250 the judge banned him from entering Boots and Gordons chemists in Banbridge except in the event that he was there for the collection of a prescription.