Judge rules against student who said homosexuality is sin

Campaigners have raised concerns after a Christian thrown off a Sheffield University social work course as a result of being accused of posting “derogatory” comments about homosexuals lost a High Court fight.

Felix Ngole, of Barnsley, South Yorkshire, said he was he was lawfully expressing a traditional Christian view and complained that university bosses unfairly stopped him completing a postgraduate degree, but a judge ruled against him on Friday.

He reportedly wrote that “the Bible and God identify homosexuality as a sin”.

Christian Legal Centre chief executive Andrea Williams said: “Many views are frequently expressed by students on social media and in other contexts. It is the expression of Biblical morality that has been singled out for sanction by the university.

“This ruling will have a chilling effect on Christian students up and down the country who will now understand that their personal social media posts may be investigated for political correctness.”