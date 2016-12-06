‘Key suspects’ arrested in Coleraine during drugs investigation

Police have arrested two key suspects in Coleraine today as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of controlled drugs in the North West.

A number of properties were also searched in the town.

Searches were carried out by officers from Tactical Support Group along with detectives from Reactive and Organised Crime Branch.

The suspects, aged 48 and 30, were arrested at Hazelbank Road and Pates Lane and have been taken to Coleraine police station for questioning.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure, from Reactive and Organised Crime Branch, said: “Today’s enforcement activity is the latest phase of an ongoing operation following seizures of cocaine over the past year worth an estimated £600,000 in Belfast and at Nutts Corner.

“A total of eight arrests have been made over recent months following these seizures and five men have been charged with a variety of drugs offences.

“In today’s searches we have seized mobile phones, SIM cards, walkie talkies, cash and a small quantity of cannabis.

“We believe an organised crime group has been operating in the Coleraine area and spreading its reach to other parts of the country including Derry and Claudy.

“We are aware of community concerns about illegal drugs.

“We share those concerns and are continuing with a phased sequence of investigative and enforcement activity to address the issues raised by local people.

“This investigation will continue for some time.”