Killer driver was browsing Gumtree

A killer driver who was using his mobile phone when he struck a telegraph pole which then caused fatal injuries to an elderly pedestrian was today (Thursday) warned to prepare for a jail sentence.

Releasing 21-year-old Edward Devlin on bail until he passes sentence next Tuesday, Craigavon Crown Court Judge Patrick Lynch QC warned the apprentice plant mechanic “be prepared for an immediate custodial sentence”.

At a previous hearing Devlin, from the Leitrim Road, Hilltown, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Ian Leonard Bailie by driving dangerously on the Old Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn on 28 October 2014.

Prosecuting lawyer Nicola Auret described how a Skoda Octavia car was waiting to overtake a tractor and slurry tanker when Devlin, driving a works VW Caddy van, mounted the grass verge to avoid a collision with the car but instead struck a telegraph pole.

Unfortunately Mr Bailie, the court heard, had been standing at his gateway on the other side of the BT pole and it struck him.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital that day but tragically, Ms Auret said, on 19 November, he succumbed to his injuries.

Returning to the scene of the impact, the lawyer told the court how witnesses described seeing Devlin getting out of his van to assist Mr Bailie but the defendant “had a mobile phone in his hand”.

A forensic engineer’s report said, “this was a relatively straight portion of road”. There was no evidence of excess speed. What did transpire however was that Devlin’s mobile had been used to send a text message and for “web browsing” during his journey.

During his initial police interview Devlin denied using the phone but during the second, when the evidence was put to him, admitted he had sent a text as he left Belfast.

He further confessed that up until the time of the collision, he had been browsing Gumtree “to look at lists of cars,” stating that, as his phone locked and required a passcode after a certain amount of time, he had left it on the passenger seat.

“That was the reason he didn’t see the Skoda stopped behind the slurry tanker,” said Ms Auret adding that Devlin further claimed he took evasive action up the grass verge “on seeing children in that car”.

She revealed that Devlin has two previous convictions for careless driving, committed within the space of a week in March 2013.

While the court did not hear any of the contents of Mrs Bailie’s statement, Ms Auret further revealed the couple had been “looking forward to retirement together but tragically that position has been forever changed”.

Defence lawyer Tony Lunny said Devlin and his legal team “express our sincere condolences to Mrs Bailie”.

“The defendant wishes to acknowledge the severe hurt and heartbreak that’s been caused to her because of his behaviour,” said the lawyer adding that Devlin himself “has found it difficult to come to terms with the fact that he caused someone’s death, it’s something that he will never forget.”

In adjourning the case, Judge Lynch said he “wished to reserve sentencing” to consider the matters which had been put before him .