Knife woman forced her way into old lady’s home

A knife wielding female forced her way into the home of a woman in her 60s during an ‘aggravated burglary’ in Larne last night.

Now, detectives have launched an appeal for witnesses following the shocking incident in the Pound Street area of the town on Thursday evening (13 April).

Police say that at around 11pm a woman, aged in her 60’s, answered a knock to her door and was confronted by a female carrying a knife.

The woman tried to close the door but the female forced her way in and demanded money.

The homeowner handed over a sum of cash to the female who then made off on foot in the direction of Meetinghouse Street.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 7” tall, of slim build and was wearing jeans, a blue top and a baseball cap.

The woman was not injured but left shaken by her ordeal.

Detectives are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 1538 of 13/04/17.

Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.