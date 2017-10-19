Knifepoint robbery left victim ‘absolutely petrified’

A man who carried out two knife-related offences in Belfast has been jailed at the city’s Crown Court.

Michael McCune left another man “absolutely petrified” after approaching him with a knife and ordering him to hand over his wallet.

A short time later, McCune pulled a knife from the waistband of his trousers and pointed it a homeless man in the Botanic area of Belfast.

The 22-year-old, whose address was given as the Simon Community on Bangor’s Central Avenue, admitted attempting to rob the wallet, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

McCune was sentenced to two years and eight months by Judge Geoffrey Miller QC, and will spend 16 months in custody, followed by the same period on licence upon his release.

Before he passed sentence, the judge was told that when arrested, McCune accepted his actions had caused fear and said “me sober, I wouldn’t do that”.

Both offences occurred on the evening of February 21.

When interviewed by police McCune said he had been drinking heavily and had the knife so he could self-harm.