Large firework may have sparked attempted arson in Lurgan

A vehicle was damaged in what police described as ‘an attempted arson’ in Lurgan last night.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service was tasked to the scene at Belvedere Manor late on Monday night.

The NIFRS put out the fire and damage was caused to the exterior of the vehicle only.

Police also responded to reports of the attempted arson and have appealed for information.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1471 05/06/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”