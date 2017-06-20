Larne armed robbery suspect released

A 35-year-old man arrested in relation to an armed robbery in Larne has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

He was arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a store in Larne by two masked men, one of whom was armed with what is thought to have been a gun. The other man was reported to be carrying a screwdriver.

The incident took place at commercial premises on Linn Road, Craigyhill early on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: “At approximately 6.40am Police received a report that as a member of staff opened the premises and entered the store he was confronted by two masked men. One was armed with what is believed to be a firearm and the other had a screwdriver. They demanded money from the male member of staff.

“Both masked men made off with a sum of money. They left the scene in a silver Nissan Micra car, which was stolen from the Argyll Avenue area sometime between 10.00pm on Saturday, 17 June and 6.10am on Sunday, 18 June. “This vehicle was later found abandoned at approximately 7.35am on Monday.