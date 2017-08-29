Larne car blaze was deliberate, say police

An early hours car fire incident in Larne is being treated as arson.

PSNI Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “Police received a report of a car on fire in the Ferris Avenue area of Larne around 1.30am today (Tuesday 29 August).

“The NIFRS extinguished the fire which is being treated as arson. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, in the early hours of this morning, to get in touch with police on the non-emergency 101, quoting reference 59 of 29/8/17.

“Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”