Larne raid - police fired warning shot

Police fired a warning shot during an operation in Larne’s Antiville estate last night.

Two men were arrested following an incident at a house at Fairway.

Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “The two men, aged 25 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and threats to kill, after officers attending a report of a domestic incident at the house at around 11.40pm, were refused entry and threatened by men armed with knives and a suspected firearm.

“Both men are currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.”

No-one was injured.