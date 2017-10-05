Larne woman charged with attempting to pervert course of justice

A Larne woman has appeared in court charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice in connection with an ongoing feud in the town.

Maria Margaret Wharry (30), of Allenbrook Mews, is alleged to have done an act which had a tendency to pervert the course of public justice ‘namely withheld information from police relating to a police investigation’ on September 12 this year.

The charge is linked to a police investigation into an incident when a car was hijacked and shots were fired at a family home at Brustin Brae Road near Larne in the early hours of September 11.

The occupants of the house included three young children. No one was injured.

Three men from east Antrim have already appeared in court in relation to the house attack and the charge sheets showed they were accused of the attempted murder of ‘James and Aislinn Hassin and family’.

A police officer told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday he believed he could connect Wharry to the charge.

A prosecutor said the case was linked to others.

The case was adjourned until November. The accused was released on £500 bail with a condition that she is to have no contact with the Hassins.