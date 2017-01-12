Late and little: DoJ respond to News Letter

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has finally responded to some of our bail queries.

On Monday we asked if the minister Claire Sugden accepted NI court bail policy differed to Great Britain, and if she had a view on the current scandal.

It also asked if the DoJ is looking into bail policy.

Its responses said nothing about the minister’s views, and whilst it confirmed a review around bail statistics is “ongoing” (and that it has no plans to delay it amid the current political turmoil) it did not say how long it may take.