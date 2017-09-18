LGBT activist shot dead had knife - police

Campus police who shot and killed the president of a US university’s LGBT organisation said the student was advancing on officers with a knife.

A statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 21-year-old Scott Schultz refused to put down a knife and kept moving toward officers outside a Georgia Tech dormitory early on Sunday.

WSB-TV reported that the item, still on the ground when the station arrived, appeared to be a half-open multi-tool without any tools extended.