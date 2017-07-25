Life-time ban for Linfield fan who sang sectarian song

A Linfield fan who was convicted for singing sectarian songs at the club’s Champions League qualifier against Celtic has been handed a life-time ban.

Belfast greengrocer Scott Colville, aged 46, was fined £300 at Glasgow Sheriff Court after being caught singing the song Super Rangers – including the phrase “f****n b******s” – at Celtic Park earlier this month.

In statement today, Linfield said: “At Monday’s scheduled Board Meeting the Directors of Linfield Football Club issued a lifetime ban to an individual convicted of a criminal offence in Glasgow during the away leg of our Champions League tie against Celtic.

“All indications so far are that this individual was neither a club member nor a season ticket holder and we have begun an investigation to establish how they were able to obtain a match ticket.”

Linfield has also said it will continue working with the PSNI to deal with those fans responsible for trouble at the first leg in Belfast.

The club said it was hopeful those individuals have now been identified will shortly appear before the courts.

The Linfield club statement continued: “Linfield note that the local courts have the power to issue banning orders against individuals convicted of criminal offences in football stadia and would be fully supportive of such punishments being invoked in the event of convictions arising from this match.”