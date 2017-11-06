Lifeguard unit covered in graffiti

The RNLI beach lifeguard unit at Portstewart on the Causeway Coast has been completely covered with graffiti during an act of vandalism over the weekend.

The damage thought to have been caused last night (Sunday 5 November), has been reported to the PSNI.

The lifeguard unit in Portstewart

Signage belonging to the National Trust and the Causeway and Glens District Council was also impaired.

RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor Karl O’Neill said: ‘This is the worst damage I have ever seen to RNLI property and it is so disheartening to come down here after what was a busy summer season for our lifeguards who worked hard to keep everyone visiting the beach safe, to see that vandals have completely covered the unit with paint which will be very difficult to remove.

‘This shows a complete disregard for the lifesaving work that we do and also for the fact that the RNLI is a charity which relies on the generosity of the public to fund our equipment.’

It is estimated that the repairs to the beach lifeguard unit will cost up to £500 for the charity.

The RNLI is working closely with the police who are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

‘Can we please appeal to those doing this damage to be mindful that the RNLI is a charity and that our lifeguards provide a rescue service to the public that saves lives from the beach to the open sea’, Karl said. ‘We want them to be able to continue to do that safely and with peace of mind.’