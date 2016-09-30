Lithuanian man extradited to face Lurgan rape charge

A Lithuanian man is due to appear in Craigavon Court on a rape charge this morning following extradition from his home country.

The 29 year old Lithuanian man iwas subject to extradition proceedings in relation to a number of sexual offences five years ago.

The man was taken from Vilnius to Northern Ireland ton Thursday by the PSNI Extradition Unit following an order for his extradition for offences of Rape, Sexual Assault, Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent, Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and associated offences.

He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday morning, 30th September.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued in Northern Ireland to Lithuania seeking the return of this man to stand trial for the above offences.

The offences occurred in the Lurgan area in July 2011.