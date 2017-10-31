Search

Locals praised after police arrest suspected drug dealer

Suspected drugs and other items found by the PSNI in Mourneview
The PSNI has praised locals after their concerns led to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer in Lurgan.

Police said they searched a house in Mourneview last night after residents complaints.

PSNI Craigavon said: “Concerned members of the community had spoken up. They weren’t happy with what they believed was going on, and so they had a word with us. They’d done their bit, and so it was time for us to do ours. “After a search, suspected class A and class B drugs were located. Phones and cash were also seized. The male was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and B drugs, and possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply, as well as possession of criminal property.”

He was been bailed last night pending examination of the drugs and other enquiries.

“Let this be a warning to anyone who wants to deal death in our area - it won’t be tolerated. Not by us, not by the local community.”