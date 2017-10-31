Locals praised after police arrest suspected drug dealer

The PSNI has praised locals after their concerns led to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer in Lurgan.

Police said they searched a house in Mourneview last night after residents complaints.

PSNI Craigavon said: “Concerned members of the community had spoken up. They weren’t happy with what they believed was going on, and so they had a word with us. They’d done their bit, and so it was time for us to do ours. “After a search, suspected class A and class B drugs were located. Phones and cash were also seized. The male was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and B drugs, and possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply, as well as possession of criminal property.”

He was been bailed last night pending examination of the drugs and other enquiries.

“Let this be a warning to anyone who wants to deal death in our area - it won’t be tolerated. Not by us, not by the local community.”