Londonderry house burgled and ransacked

A house in Londonderry was burgled and ransacked last week, say the PSNI.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of an incident at a house in the Woodburn Park area of the city.

Detective Constable Marshall said “It was reported that sometime between Wednesday, October 18 and Saturday October 21 a property in the area had been entered before being ransacked.

"We are appealing that anyone with information or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time contact Strand Road Criminal investigation Division on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1047 of the 21/10/2017.

"Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”