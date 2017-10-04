Loyalist community workers threatened in east Belfast

Two elderly community workers in east Belfast have been threatened by dissident republicans, a spokesman for the East Belfast Community Initiative (EBCI) has said.

The two men are said to have been visited by the PSNI in recent days and warned of the threat to their lives.

Last week four Catholic families were informed of a threat to their safety causing them to flee the Cantrell Close mixed housing development in the south-east of the city.

The intimidation led to the main political parties in Northern Ireland issuing a joint statement condemning “all forms of sectarianism, intolerance and threats of violence,” and called for the threat to be lifted immediately.

The statement, which came from the DUP, Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the UUP, the Alliance Party and the Green Party added that there was “an onus” on the PSNI and the statutory agencies to provide “immediate and appropriate support” to the families.

Yesterday, the EBCI said it was “disgraceful” that republicans had attempted to “heighten tensions in the area”.

The group said: “We maintain that there is a sinister agenda behind all of this and it is our belief that Sinn Fein must now justify their bogus allegations of loyalist threats which has created the situation in which groups within the republican community are now threatening loyalists.

“We would expect unequivocal condemnation of this intimidation directed towards two loyalist pensioners”.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “We do not discuss the security of individuals. However, if we receive information that a person’s life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk.”