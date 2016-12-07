Lurgan man faces trial on sex charges linked to a child

A 76-year-old man has been returned for trial charged with indecent assault on a male and inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency.

Francis Murphy, New Line, Lurgan, appeared on Wednesday at a preliminary enquiry at Craigavon courthouse.

He is accused of 18 counts of indecent assault on the same injured party and two charges of inciting that person, a child, to commit an act of gross indecency.

The offences are alleged to have happened between January 28, 1984, and January 30, 1988.

Murphy was remanded on his own bail of £500 to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on January 17, 2017.

A condition of his bail is that he is not to have any contact, directly or indirectly, with the alleged injured party or any prosecution witness.