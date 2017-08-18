Maghaberry prison officer among three arrests as drugs seized

A 23-year-old prison officer was one of three people arrested this morning as part of an investigation into trafficking of prohibited items into Maghaberry Prison.

A quantity of drugs and associated paraphernalia were also seized during the operation.

It came as part of an investigation involving detectives from PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch working in conjunction with the NI Prison Service.

The prison officer was arrested yesterday morning at Maghaberry Prison on suspicion of conveyancing prohibited articles into a prison, misconduct in public office, possession of criminal property and being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs, as well as prescription medication.

He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Two women, aged 55 and 26 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into a prison, possession with intent to supply Class A & B drugs and possession of Class A & B drugs following searches of properties in Lisburn and Dungannon as part of the ongoing investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Foster, from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch, said: “This operation is a good example of how collaborative working can disrupt crime and also demonstrates our commitment to Keeping People Safe by removing harmful drugs from society.”

Head of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, Ronnie Armour, said: “. Removing dangerous drugs from Maghaberry will help to keep staff and prisoners safe. I would commend everyone involved in this operation.”