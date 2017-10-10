Maghaberry prisoners produce braille kids’ books for Africa

A team of prisoners at Maghaberry, most of whom are serving life sentences, have produced 60 braille books for blind children in South East Africa.

In what is now the only braille workshop in Northern Ireland, a team of around a dozen prisoners have been working together over a six-month period to produce the books.

Pages of braille were created on special washable material and book covers manufactured by the prisoners before each was individually bound.

Ronnie Armour, head of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, said: “This is an excellent example of how prisoners are making a real difference to the lives of people through rehabilitative activities.

“These are some of the poorest countries in the world and poverty is an everyday reality. These books will prove invaluable to schools which have very limited resources and I know the efforts of prisoners who have produced them will be appreciated by the children and teachers who will use them.”

Braille instructor at Maghaberry, Mark Mooney, added: “This is the only braille unit in Northern Ireland and the guys work extremely hard. It’s an opportunity for the guys to give something back to society.”

The books, including Disney versions of Peter Pan, Jungle Book and Bambi, as well as Roald Dahl’s The Giraffe, The Pelly And Me, were presented to Gary Moore from Labour in Faith and Trust (LIFT), for use in a school in Tanzania; Heather Clements from Limavady Presbyterian Church who will share the books with missionaries in Kenya, and Roberta Moore from Finvoy Presbyterian Church which has long-established links with Ekwendeni Primary School in the northern part of Malawi.