Man, 18, arrested after six Belfast burglaries

Detectives are interviewing an 18-year-old man following a number of burglaries at homes and businesses in east Belfast overnight.

A total of six burglaries and attempted burglaries were reported in streets in the vicinity of Castlereagh Road.

Detective Sergeant Kelly said: “One local business reported that fifteen lorries had been broken into and electronic equipment taken from each.

Householders also reported games consoles, iPads, mobile phones and other valuables missing. A number of items of property have been recovered by Police.

A number of items of stolen property may have been discarded overnight. If anyone recovers electronic or personal items from gardens or yards they are urged to contact Detectives”.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity to contact Detectives in Musgrave by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.