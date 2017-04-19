Man, 18, dies in Downpatrick road crash

An 18-year-old man has died after a single vehicle crash on the Ballydugan Road outside Downpatrick last night, Tuesday 18 April.

Police said he was driving a Peugeot 207 car, which was involved in the collision at around 10.30pm close to the Lake Road junction.

Inspector Linda Savage is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Ballydugan Road last night and who witnessed the collision to contact local police in Downpatrick, or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1457 of 18/04/17.

The Ballydugan Road was closed overnight between Bonecastle Road and Buckshead Road but has now reopened.