Man (19) charged in connection with Londonderry assault

A 19-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and is expected to appear at Londonderry Magistrate's Court next month.

The charges follow an assault in Newmarket Street in Londonderry during the early hours of Sunday October 22.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The man is due before the court on November 15.

An 18-year-old woman also arrested in connection with the same incident was released pending a report to the PPS.