Man (21) injured in paramilitary-style shooting in west Belfast

Detectives investigating a paramilitary-style shooting in west Belfast last night have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A 21-year-old man was shot in both legs during the incident at Ardmonagh Parade, which happened at around 10pm.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, but police say his injuries aren’t thought to be life threatening.

Detective Inspector Mark Mehaffey has appealed for anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Musgrave PSNI Station on 101 quoting reference 1178 of 6/1/17.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.