Man, 25, arrested over Ballycarry bike death

Police investigating a fatal road crash in Co Antrim yesterday have arrested a 25-year-old man.

He was arrested in the Carrickfergus area this afternoon on suspicion of a number of offences and is currently in police custody.

Last night, a 25-year-old, named locally as Gary Armstrong, was killed in a collision involving two motorbikes on Main Street, Ballycarry.

A passing police patrol came across the scene of the collision at around 9.50pm on Thursday evening.

Inspector Peter Duncan said: “At this time we believe that two motorcycles were involved in a collision which in turn has caused one of the motorcycles to collide with a parked car.

“This has tragically resulted in the death of a one of the riders, a man aged in his 20s.”

The rider of the second motorcycle fled the scene. It is understood this was the man arrested by police today.

