Man (28) arrested on suspicion of armed robbery at Londonderry shop

A 28-year-old male has been arrested on suspicious of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident at a shop in Londonderry’s Westland Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Around 1.25am a masked man armed with a knife and a hammer entered the premises and threatened staff. The suspect demanded money from the till before making off with a sum of cash.

He was detained a short time later and remains in custody helping police with their enquiries.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “I would like to thank the local community for their help and assistance in our investigation to date. I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken with police or anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Strand Road on 101, quoting no 115 on the 19th of November.”