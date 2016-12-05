Man, 30, charged with attempted murder of woman

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in court tomorrow charged with attempted murder over an incident in Downpatrick that left a woman seriously injured.

The woman is understood to have been taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries at a house in Thomas Russell Park on Friday, December 2.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives have charged a 30-year-old man with attempted murder. He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 6.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”