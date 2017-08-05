Man (71) injured in assault and robbery incident

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the Kells Avenue area of west Belfast this morning (Saturday 05 August).

It was reported that at around 8.25am three men were walking on Kells Avenue when a red car stopped beside them.

Two males jumped from the car and assaulted two of the men and stole a wallet from one of them.

One of the males also produced a hammer and threatened the men with it.

A 71 year old man sustained a bump to his head as a result.

The males got back into the car, a red coloured Southern registered Volkswagen Golf, and made off.

Police are also investigating criminal damage to a car in Oranmore Drive around the same time. It was reported that two males in a red coloured car smashed the windscreen and passenger window of a Toyota car parked on the street.

Sergeant Tom Donnelly said: “Police are investigating a link between both incidents and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Woodbourne Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 360 of 05/08/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”