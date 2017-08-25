Man, 78, killed in Co Down road collision

A pensioner has died following collision in Co Down on Thursday night.
The victim, who was named by police as 78-year-old Geoffrey Cartwright, was walking on South Promenade in Newcastle when he was hit by a car shortly before 11pm last night.
An 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit and dangerous driving causing death. He has been released on bail.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
