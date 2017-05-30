Man accused of killing elderly couple remanded in custody

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an elderly couple in County Armagh.

The bodies of Michael and Majorie Cawdery, both 83, were found in their Portadown home on Friday May 26.

It is believed they had been stabbed.

Thomas Scott McEntee, 40, of Moorfield Court, Kilkeel, stood with his head bowed when he appeared in the dock at Lisburn Magistrates' Court charged with murdering Mr and Mrs Cawdery.

His lawyer told the court McEntee had "mental health difficulties" and had been under supervision while in police custody following his arrest.

No members of the Cawdery family were in court for the brief hearing.

Dressed in a grey sweatshirt McEntee was also charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated vehicle-taking.

The court heard he was armed with a knife when he allegedly broke into the couple's Upper Ramone Park home.

He is alleged to have stolen a cheque book and keys from the house before stealing the couple's car.

The car was found by police a mile from the murder scene.

A detective chief inspector told the court he believed he could connect the accused to the crimes.

No application for bail was made.

District Judge Rosemary Watters remanded the accused in custody to appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on June 23 via video-link.