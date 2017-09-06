Man accused of three burglaries ‘found unconscious in road’

A man accused of raiding three homes in one night was found lying unconscious by a road, the High Court has heard.

Adam McMonagle, 23, had allegedly broke into a 71-year-old woman’s house to steal a mobile phone as part of a crime spree in Londonderry last month, prosecutors said.

Another homeowner discovered 20 boxes of diazepam pills and a tablet computer missing.

Refusing bail, Madam Justice McBride said: “There are concerns about the risk to the public.”

McMonagle, of Carranbane Walk in the city, is charged with three counts of burglary, interference with vehicles, and possessing class C drugs.

The alleged raids were carried out on properties at Gleneagles, Fern Park and Clon Elagh on August 7.

Crown lawyer Conor Maguire said the oldest victim’s home was targeted while she was getting ready for bed, leaving her extremely distressed.

Another resident startled the suspected burglar as he tried car and door handles in the neighbourhood, the court heard.

According to the prosecution he then staggered away, apparently intoxicated, towards the main entrance of the Gleneagles development.

“Police arrived and found the applicant unconscious on the road,” Mr Maguire said.

McMonagle was woken and searched, with the pensioner’s mobile phone and a quantity of Xanax tablets said to have been found on him.

The court heard the accused has a drugs problem, taking medication that leads to him acting in a “problematic way”.

During police interviews McMonagle claimed another man sold him the phone for £20.

Opposing bail, Mr Maguire contended that the accused is reckless and a danger to the public.

Defence counsel countered that there is currently no forensic or identification evidence linking his client to the burglaries.

During the hearing McMonagle, appearing via prison video link, pleaded for a chance to get out to see his children.

But despite expressing sympathy for his personal circumstances, Madam Justice McBride ruled he must remain in custody.