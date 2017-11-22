Man accused over David Black murder can be extradited: Irish judge

A Tyrone man accused of involvement in the murder of prison officer David Black will be extradited to Northern Ireland the High Court in Dublin has ruled.

Damien Joseph McLaughlin, from Kilmascally Road in Ardboe but with an address at Glenties Road in Belfast, appeared at an extradition hearing on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old was arrested and charged with a number of offences following the murder of Mr Black in November 2012.

A number of shots were fired a Mr Black’s car as he drove along the M1 motorway near Lurgan on his way to work at Maghaberry Prison.

McLaughlin was charged with the preparation of terrorist acts, aiding and abetting murder, belonging to a proscribed organisation and possession of an article for use in terrorism.

In September 2016 a Belfast court fixed February 20, 2017 as a date for him to stand trial, however, McLaughlin – who denies the charges – fled the jurisdiction. He was later arrested in Donegal but an extradition hearing was adjourned after a judge in Dublin voiced concerns about the full-body searches being carried out at Maghaberry.

Justice Aileen Donnelly sought assurances from the prison authorities Northern Ireland in that the search procedures employed at Maghaberry were human rights compliant.

A barrister acting for McLaughlin had claimed his client would be exposed to inhumane and degrading treatment as a result of the occasional full-body searches prisoners are certain times during their detention.

In a written judgment last month, Justice Donnelly requested further information from Northern Irish authorities questioning the necessity for full-body searches in light of improvements in technology, such as was operated in Portlaoise Prison.

According to a report on the journal.ie website, a five-page response was submitted by the head of the NI Prison Service – which included information on the “severe threat” to prison staff posed by dissident republicans.

On Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the NI Prison Service said all aspects of searching “are balanced against the potential and actual consequences of drugs, weapons or other illicit material being trafficked” into a prison.

“The primary concern of the Prison Service is the safety of all within our care,” she said.

“As in other parts of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, the Northern Ireland Prison Service uses a range of techniques in prisoner search. The primary concern of the Prison Service is the safety of all within our care.

“This is achieved by proportionate multi-layered search processes including entry searches, full searches, rub down searches, intelligence led searches and routine cell searches. Although no one aspect of searching is effective in isolation, full searches are an integral and core part of this.”

The spokeswoman added: “Without the ability to full body search the safety of a prison would be severely undermined as there are no alternatives, or technologies, currently available. The Prison Service is committed to investigating the latest practical technologies and practices in searching and anti-smuggling techniques.

“However until such technology is identified, tested and verified then the Prison Service must retain the use of all forms of searching.”