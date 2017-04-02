Man admits stealing £2.99 earphones

On the day of a contested hearing into a theft matter a 48-year-old man changed his plea to guilty at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Peter McDonagh, Fox Street, Portadown, had denied stealing earphones to the value of £2.99 from B and M Bargains, Portadown, on March 8 last year.

The case was due to be heard as a contest last Friday.

At the start of the court District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said evidence from a witness would have to be taken by a videolink. This was set up but when the judge returned to the court McDonagh was re-arraigned.

He pleaded guilty to the offence. Sentencing was adjourned until May 5.