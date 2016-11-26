Man allegedly came after partner with shovel

A taxi driver has been praised after alerting police to a domestic incident in which a man allegedly came after a woman with a shovel in Londonderry last night.

The PSNI in Foyle posted details of the alleged episode, during which a man was arrested, on their Facebook page overnight.

A police representative wrote that the PSNI’s Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team, based in the Greater Shantallow area of the city,were driving through a local estate when they were flagged down by the taxi driver.

“He told us he had just dropped a couple off round the corner and was worried that there would be a domestic incident,” police said.

“We rushed round the corner in time to see a distressed woman leave the house and flag us down.”

The PSNI said that the woman’s partner had allegedly verbally abused her and then come at her with a shovel. A man was subsequently arrested.

Thanking the taxi driver, the PSNI have asked for him to contact Constable Ed Murphy. “We didn’t have time to get your details and would be keen to get background info as to what exactly happened in the car,” the PSNI representative posted, adding:

“Just like that taxi driver we all need to make sure we are looking out for our friends and neighbours.”