Man and two children escape injury in Carrick shooting

Police are appealing for witnesses following a shooting incident in Carrickfergus last night.

Shortly after 9.30pm a shot was fired at the front door of a house in the in Woodburn Avenue area.

A man aged in his 70s and two young children who were in the house at the time were not injured. Two males were seen running away from the house following the incident.

Detective Constable Sweeney is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Larne Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 1214 of 18/01/17.

Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111