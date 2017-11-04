Man and woman arrested after cannabis factory discovered

Two people have been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Ballyclare.

Plants worth an estimated £18,000 were seized along with a firearm from a property in the Castletown Road area by detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Branch, working in partnership with police in Larne, on Friday, November 3.

Speaking last night, Detective Inspector Keith Gawley said: “A 66-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and cultivating cannabis.

“They remain in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

“Proactive search operations such as this one demonstrate our ongoing focus in tackling the scourge of drugs. Information can be given to police by calling 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”