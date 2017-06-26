Man and woman with hammer steal alcohol

A man and woman have been arrested following an armed robbery at a commercial premises in the Ballyhackamore area of East Belfast on Sunday, 25 June.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said “A man and a woman, one of whom was armed with a hammer, entered the store on Upper Newtownards Road shortly after 8:00pm last night and threatened a male employee before stealing bottles of alcohol.

“Two people were later arrested and are currently helping detectives with their enquiries.

“We are appealing for witnesses to this crime to get in touch with police. We are particularly keen for anyone who may have mobile footage of this incident to come forward by calling 101 quoting reference number 1212 25/06/17, or if you wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”