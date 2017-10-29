Man arrested after assault in Lurgan

Police in Lurgan have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of offences including Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent.

The arrest follows a report of an assault on a 33-year-old man in the William Street area of the town in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, October 29).

Chief Inspector David Nixon said: “The victim sustained a laceration to his throat and to the back of his head during the assault, which is believed to have occurred outside licensed premises on William Street between 12:15am and 12:30am.

“The man was treated at hospital for his injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

“A 25 year old man remains in custody at this time, assisting police with their enquiries.

“We know there was a large crowd socialising in the area last night and we are appealing to anyone who in the vicinity of William Street between 12:15am and 12:30am who witnessed the assault to contact police in Lurgan.

“We would also urge anyone who was with the victim socialising, and has information they believe could assist with the police investigation to call the non -emergency number, 101, quoting 48 29/10/17, or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”