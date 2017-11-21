Man arrested after car crash was ‘absolutely hammered’

A driver who crashed his car in Co Antrim last night was “absolutely hammered”, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene of the one-vehicle crash in the Carrickfergus area on Monday.

PSNI Sergeant Lowry posted pictures of the aftermath of the crash on Facebook, stating: “This is what happens when you get behind the wheel of a car with no licence no insurance and drunk. Well drunk is an understatement, the driver was absolutely hammered.”

The man was arrested for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, having no licence and no insurance.