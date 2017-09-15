Man arrested after hijacking and house attack in Larne area

Detectives in Larne investigating a hijacking in the Craigyhill area and an attack on a house in the Brustin Brae area during the early hours of Monday morning, 11 September, have arrested a 23-year-old man.
He was arrested in the Larne area during the early hours of this morning on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, hijacking and aggravated vehicle taking.
He remains in police custody at this time.
