Man arrested after north Belfast armed robbery

A man has been arrested after an armed robbery in north Belfast.

Two men - one of whom was armed with a knife - entered a store on Ardoyne Road on Saturday at 10.45pm, and threatened a male employee before stealing a quantity of cigarettes.

A PSNI spokesman said "members of the public then intervened and the pair fled."

One suspect was located by police a short distance away and was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery. The 22 year old remains in custody at present.

A quantity of the stolen cigarettes were also recovered.

Detective Sam McCallum said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this crime to get in touch with police. Please call 101 quoting reference number 1538 18/06/17.”